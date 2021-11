Panaji (Goa) [India], November 20 (ANI): Bollywood actor turned politician Hema Malini, on Saturday, talked about receiving the Indian Film Personality of the Year 2021 Award at the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa and attributed this honour to her labour over the years.

While talking to ANI, the veteran said, "It's a fruit of my labour over the years. As an MP also, I do various works of Mathura. So that also creates an impact on the audience as earlier I was a dancer, film artist, and now an MP."

Union Minister, Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur who presented her with the honour appreciated her and stated she has enthralled generations of film lovers.

Thakur had earlier announced on Thursday announced that she would be given the award. Along with the veteran actor, lyricist and chairperson, CBFC, Prasoon Joshi will also be presented with the same award.

At the time, the Minister had said that Hema Malini and Prasoon Joshi's contribution "to the field of Indian cinema spread over decades and their body of work has enthralled audiences across generations."

Founded in 1952, the film festival is held annually to celebrate the excellence of world cinema. IFFI has been conducted jointly by the state government of Goa and the Directorate of Film Festivals that works under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The hybrid event will showcase more than 300 films from across the world and will run from November 20 to November 28.

The inaugural event was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar and anchor Manish Paul. (ANI)

