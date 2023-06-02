Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI): The shooting for the upcoming action film 'Jailer' starring legendary actor Rajinikanth has finally come to an end.

Taking to Twitter, production house Sun Pictures shared a string of pictures from the cake-cutting celebration on the film's sets which features the star cast and the crew members of the film.

"It's a wrap for #Jailer! Theatre la sandhippom #JailerFromAug10," they wrote.

Last year, the makers of the film released Rajnikanth's first look poster and treated fans with the news of the commencement of the film's shoot.

In the poster, Rajinikanth was seen wearing an off-white shirt and khaki trousers. He was also seen keeping his hands at the back and a full-sleeved off-white shirt.

The film's announcement has left fans excited. It seems like 'Jailer' will be an action thriller. The 'Lingaa' actor has teamed up with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar for this project.

According to Variety, a US-based media outlet, the film's plot is still under wraps, and it belongs to the action genre. The cast includes Kannada-language cinema star Shiva Rajkumar, Malayalam-language cinema legend Mohanlal and Tamannaah Bhatia and Ramya Krishnan from the Baahubali franchise. Kalanithi Maran produces for Sun Pictures.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth will also be seen in the upcoming film 'Lal Salaam'.

Recently, the makers of 'Lal Salaam' unveiled the first look poster of their film which shows Rajinikanth as Moideen Bhai walking in the middle of what is believed to be communal riots in Bombay (now Mumbai) in 1993.

Sharing the first look, Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa, who has helmed the film, took to Instagram and wrote,"#Moideenbhai ...welcom ...#lalslaam cannot caption when your heart is racing ! #blessed."

Rajinikanth will be seen playing an extended cameo in Lal Salaam. It went on floors earlier this year.

The film was launched with a pooja ceremony last year on November 5. Sharing pictures from the event, Aishwarya wrote on her Twitter page: "When your FATHER trusts in you.. When you believe GOD is by you. MIRACLES happen in true. After 7 long years. The journey begins again with grateful and joyful tears (sic)."

The film features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles. It will have music scored by AR Rahman. (ANI)

