Rajinikanth is in Mumbai! The superstar was photographed at the Mumbai Airport. Dressed in a simple, casual outfit, the Jailer star was seen sweetly waving out to fans as he was walking towards the parking lot. Jailer Release Date: Rajinikanth's Next Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar to Arrive in Theatres on August 10 (Watch Video).

Superstar Rajinikanth At Mumbai Airport

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)