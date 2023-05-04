The makers of Jailer have finally announced the release date of the flick and it's coming this August in theatres near you. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the actioner starring superstar Rajinikanth as the hero is all set to release in cinema halls on August 10. Reportedly, the plot of Jailer revolves around a gangster, who along with his men decide to form a plan to escape from prison. Jailer Teaser: Rajinikanth’s Muthuvel Pandian Arrives in Style as Makers Share Superstar’s Swag Entry From the Nelson Dilipkumar Film (Watch Video).

Jailer Release Date Announced:

