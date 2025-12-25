Washington DC [US], December 25 (ANI): 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' actor Jack Champion recently opened up about how he embraced his character Spider's minimalist appearance in the sequel.

Champion, who filmed both The Way of Water (2022) and Fire and Ash while still a teenager, portrays Spider, a human teenager raised by Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), and their family of Na'vi children, according to People.

Champion, 21, described his character's look as a reflection of his Na'vi upbringing, with dreadlocks and a loincloth being his signature attire.

Speaking at the movie's premiere in Los Angeles, Champion shared, "I feel like embracing, for my live action portion, embracing the fact that this guy's mobile. He rolls around in the mud, he goes and brushes against the leaves." He added, "If I embrace it, then it's not uncomfortable. I just got to go 110%."

The actor also noted that when he first wore Spider's costume, it motivated him to push himself further.

"I was like, 'I look pretty good. I might try to train a little bit.'" Champion reflected on finally seeing the character he had imagined for years and said, "This is going to kick up the gears a shift. This is going to really make me go 110% now," as quoted by People.

In Fire and Ash, Spider's role grows more significant, particularly in his evolving bond with Sigourney Weaver's character Kiri and his complex relationship with the villain Quaritch (Stephen Lang), who is also revealed to be his father. Directed by James Cameron, the film also stars Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, and Edie Falco.

Reflecting on his time on set, Champion remarked, "To me, the unpredictable became the normal. I feel like it's like, 'Oh, I have to jump off these four different rocks and not slip'," as quoted by People. (ANI)

