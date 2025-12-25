Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty embraced the festive spirit of Christmas by celebrating the occasion with her family and loved ones. The Hungama 2 actress took to social media to share glimpses from the joyful celebrations. Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa offered a peek into the warm and cheerful family moments spent together. From festive décor to happy family time, Shilpa’s posts perfectly captured the essence of Christmas cheer. Sharing a series of photos, the actress wrote, “Christmassing Wishing you and your loved ones a season filled with love, joy, warmth, family time and being fully present (and also getting presents Merry Christmas all!#gratitude #love #seasonsgreetings #christmas.” ‘Fan Toh Mila Nahi Lekin Mai Fan Ho Gayi Hu’: Shilpa Shetty Calls ‘Dhurandhar’ One of the Most Patriotic Films in Years, Showers Praise on Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna and Entire Cast (Watch Video)

In the photos, Shilpa is seen posing with her husband Raj Kundra and their children, with Santa Claus and a beautifully decorated Christmas tree in the background. She also shared images of a Christmas cake and her kids enjoying a ride on the swings. The final picture, clicked at her restaurant, shows the entire family posing together behind a Christmas tree. Today, on Christmas, several celebrities took to social media to extend festive wishes to their fans and share glimpses from their celebrations.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty recently made headlines after her legal representative clarified that there was no Income Tax raid at her house in Mumbai. In a statement to media, the actress’ legal representative, Prashant Patil said, “On behalf of my client Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra I can confirm that there is no Income Tax “Raid “of whatsoever nature against my client. There is a routine verification by the income tax officials pertaining to follow up with my client Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra.” Income Tax Raid: Shilpa Shetty’s Lawyer Prashant Patil Claims No IT Raid Happened at Actress' Residence in Mumbai - Read Statement.

“Whomsoever has mischievously claimed in public domain that these developments have anything to do with the alleged Economic Offence Wing case shall face legal consequences before the appropriate court of law. At the cost of repetition my client Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra states that there is no income tax ‘RAID’ at her place”, he added.

