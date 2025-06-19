Washington DC [US], June 19 (ANI): At the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival, the China Film Foundation and partners launched two major AI-driven initiatives under the Kung Fu Film Heritage Project: a large-scale effort to restore 100 classic martial arts films using artificial intelligence and unveiled world's first fully AI-produced animated feature film, reported Variety.

As per the outlet, the restoration project aims to digitally remaster 100 landmark kung fu films, using AI to enhance image, sound, and overall production quality while preserving the storytelling and aesthetic of the originals.

The organisers described the initiative as a long-term commitment to reviving Chinese martial arts cinema's cultural and cinematic legacy.

"From Bruce Lee to Jackie Chan, from 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' to 'Wolf Warrior,' these films have shown the world the vitality and spirit of the Chinese people. They are our cinematic calling cards to the world," said China Film Foundation chair Zhang Qilin as quoted by Variety.

As per the outlet, the titles set for AI restoration include 'Fist of Fury,' 'The Big Boss,' 'Once Upon a Time in China,' and 'Drunken Master,' among others.

The Canxing Media chair Tian Ming confirmed that ten of the 100 films will be prioritised in the first phase of development under this restoration project, reported Variety.

Separately, on the same night, the China Film Foundation unveiled a brand-new animated feature, 'A Better Tomorrow: Cyber Border,' billed as the world's first fully AI-produced animated feature film.

This cyberpunk reinterpretation of the director John Woo crime classic is produced by Quantum Animation. The film was created using a full-stack AI pipeline, covering everything from scripting and modelling to animation and rendering.

"This entire animated feature was made by just 30 people. AI has collapsed the barrier between creativity and execution. The production cycle has gone from years to months," said producer Zhang Qing.

Zhang also urged Chinese creators to move beyond traditional formats and expand IP into interactive forms such as globally competitive fighting games. (ANI)

