Jackie Chan Reveals He Recorded a Farewell Song To Be Released After His Death; Actor Calls It His ‘Last Message’

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Global action icon Jackie Chan has revealed that he has recorded a "farewell song" intended for release only after his death. The 71-year-old martial arts star shared the news during the premiere of his latest film, Unexpected Family, in Beijing, describing the track as his final personal message to his fans and loved ones. ‘Rush Hour 4’: Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker Starrer Buddy-Cop Series Officially in Works, Director Brett Ratner to Return.

Jackie Chan Explains How He Is Prepared for Death

During a movie premiere in Beijing, Jackie Chan explained that the decision to record the song stems from a period of deep reflection following the loss of several close friends and industry peers in recent years. While the track is complete, Chan stated that his family and management team have advised against an immediate release. Instead, he has left strict instructions that the song must be made public on the day he passes away.

“Life is very short, and things in one’s heart should be expressed in time,” Chan told the audience. “This song is my last message, a way to convey my emotions to people before I bid farewell to this world.”

Shifting Perspectives on Legacy

During the event, Chan spoke candidly about his evolving view on mortality. He joked that in his 40s, he often imagined dying during a high-stakes stunt to "become a legend," but noted that he is no longer obsessed with the idea of being a "superhero."

The actor remarked that seeing many of his peers pass away has reinforced the fleeting nature of life, leading him to prioritise honesty and emotional connection over his long-standing "tough guy" brand. When fans at the premiere asked for a snippet of the song, Chan declined with a smile, saying, “If I sing now, you will all start crying.”

A Departure in Film

The announcement coincides with a deliberate shift in Chan’s acting career. In his new film, Unexpected Family, he steps away from his signature high-octane stunts to play an elderly man living with Alzheimer’s disease. Fact Check: Action Star Jackie Chan Is Alive; Viral Facebook Post Claiming Actor’s Death Is False, Fans Slam Yet Another Hoax (View Post).

Chan expressed a desire to be recognised for his range as a dramatic performer, stating, "I want to show the world I’m an actor who knows kung fu, not just an action star." Despite the sombre nature of his recent announcement, Chan confirmed he remains active in the industry, with several projects, including Panda Plan 2 and a sequel to The Shadow’s Edge, currently in development.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2026 04:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).