Mumbai, May 8: Actor-director Jackie Chan is stepping into the Karate Kid universe after 15 years. He is reprising his role as Mr. Han in the latest installment, ‘The Karate Kid: Legends’. This time, the story shifts from China to the streets of New York City, where his characters encounter Daniel LaRusso, played once again by Ralph Macchio.

The film is set after the events of the Cobra Kai series finale, and pushes the legacy forward with a new generation and a unique East-meets-West narrative. The actor said, "I was for sure super excited. It's been almost 15 years. We both aged 15 years, that's for sure. Well, this time, Mr. Han comes to New York and experiences the Big Apple. But he's still the shifu who cares the most about his students".

At the heart of this new chapter is Li Fong, portrayed by Ben Wang, a gifted kung fu practitioner from Beijing, uprooted to New York following a family tragedy. As he grapples with adapting to a new culture, Li is drawn into a karate tournament under unexpected circumstances, sparking a fusion of disciplines as Mr. Han and LaRusso team up to train him. Chan is full of praise for Wang’s performance, crediting the young actor’s attitude and work ethic.

The climax of the film delivers a breathtaking rooftop fight that not only highlights Li's growth but reinforces the story's deeper themes, resilience, mentorship, and unity across cultures. The movie doesn't shy away from martial arts spectacle, but when asked for details, Chan remains teasingly evasive. Still, he assures audiences that the soul of the franchise remains intact.

For Chan, this return isn’t just about action — it’s about passing on timeless values to a new audience. And even after decades in the industry, his passion for real stunt work is unwavering. Though the modern action genre leans heavily on technology, Chan remains a staunch advocate for authenticity in stunts.

