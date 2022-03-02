New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Veteran star Jackie Shroff is penned a sweet birthday note for his son-actor Tiger Shroff who turned 32 on Wednesday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Jackie shared a childhood picture of Tiger and wrote, "Keep inspiring the kids and keep spreading happiness. Happy Birthday @tigerjackieshroff."

Replying to his dad in the comments section, Tiger wrote, "Thank u daddy love u so much so lucky to have u."

Tiger also received special birthday wishes from his mother Ayesha Shroff, younger sister Krishna Shroff and rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani.

Ayesha dug out a childhood picture of Tiger from their family album and wrote, "For eternity my boy @tigerjackieshroff."

Krishna took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture featuring herself lifting Tiger on her shoulders. "Always going to be around to lift you up. You need to be celebrated every.single.day. The most beautiful soul there is. Happy birthday! I love you so much, @tigerjackieshroff," she captioned the post.

Disha also dedicated a heartwarming birthday tribute to Tiger and wrote, "Happiest b'day my best friend.. thank you for inspiring millions of us with your hard work and most beautiful soul.. you're beautiful @tigerjackieshroff."

Tiger and Disha have been rumoured to be dating for several years. They spark speculation with their regular vacations together, and frequent public appearances with each other. The two have even worked together in the film 'Baaghi 2'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger has multiple projects in the pipeline including 'Heropanti 2' and 'Ganapath' and recently announced 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Akshay Kumar. (ANI)

