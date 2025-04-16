Washington [US], April 16 (ANI): Apple TV+ has officially confirmed that James Marsden will join the cast of 'Your Friends and Neighbors' as a series regular in its second season.

The announcement follows the season one premiere on April 11 and comes after the show's renewal in November last year.

Taking to the official X handle, Apple TV+ shared the news of James Marsden's casting.

The darkly dramatic series, created by Jonathan Tropper, revolves around Andrew "Coop" Cooper, played by Jon Hamm. In it, a disgraced hedge fund manager becomes entangled in criminal and emotional turmoil after resorting to stealing from his wealthy neighbours in Westmont Village.

As he peels back the curtain on the secrets of suburbia, Coop finds more danger than he ever anticipated, as per the plot details obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

James Marsden, known for his roles in 'Dead to Me', 'Sonic the Hedgehog', and most recently Hulu's 'Paradise with Sterling K. Brown', joins a cast that already includes Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, and others.

The season is currently in production, as per the Hollywood Reporter.

Jon Hamm also serves as an executive producer on the series, alongside Connie Tavel, Craig Gillespie, and Stephanie Laing, who will direct and executive produce the second season.

According to Tropper, Hamm's involvement as producer has played a crucial role in casting top-tier talent: "He's got a pretty good list of contacts... I don't think any of that happens if Hamm wasn't producing the show with me," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

New episodes of 'Your Friends & Neighbors' premiere every Friday on Apple TV+. (ANI)

