Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI): In a grand celebration of Aamir Khan's cinematic legacy, PVR INOX has announced a special film festival titled 'Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar', dedicated to the superstar's contribution to Indian cinema.

The festival, set to commence on March 14, coinciding with Aamir Khan's birthday, will run until March 27, offering audiences a chance to revisit some of his most iconic performances on the big screen.

Also Read | IIFA 2025: Madhuri Dixit Praises Hrithik Roshan As the Best Dancer in Bollywood, Says 'He Is God'.

The event was officially launched with a press conference in Mumbai, where legendary lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar joined Aamir Khan and PVR founder Ajay Bijli for an insightful conversation.

The trio also unveiled the festival's trailer, further amplifying excitement among fans.

Also Read | Vikrant Massey Wins Big at IIFA Digital Awards 2025 for His Role in 'Sector 36'.

Speaking about Aamir Khan, Javed Akhtar reminisced about his first encounter with the actor, revealing a lesser-known fact, "Aamir worked in the first film written by me. I was writing the film Faryaaz in Panchgani for Nassir Hussain. When I saw Aamir, I immediately told Nassir that he is a star and should start with a romantic film."

"Aamir's first film was produced and written by me. Interestingly, my son Farhan's first film was also with Aamir," he added.

During their conversation, Aamir also revealed an interesting anecdote about Farhan Akhtar, recalling how he had waited for Javed Akhtar's call after declining a script from Farhan.

"When Javed didn't call, I realized Farhan must not have spoken to him and must truly believe in me," Aamir shared.

Javed Akhtar further praised Aamir's bold choices, highlighting his willingness to take risks that many actors would shy away from.

"Only Aamir could have believed in these characters and stories. He did a film with Ashutosh (Gowariker) even after a flop. A new director, Farhan, came to him with a film featuring three heroes, and he agreed. Who else would have taken on a role like Dangal, where an aging father loses to his daughter in wrestling? Most actors prefer working with directors who have delivered hits, but Aamir takes chances, no one else can," Akhtar said.

The 'Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar' film festival will be hosted across PVR INOX theatres nationwide, offering fans a chance to relive the magic of Aamir Khan's most celebrated performances on the big screen. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)