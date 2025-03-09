Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 9 (ANI): The 25th International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) witnessed a night of grandeur and celebration as Vikrant Massey won the Performance in a Leading Role, Male (Film) award for his portrayal in 'Sector 36.'

Expressing his joy at being in Rajasthan for the prestigious event, Massey shared, "This time I have come back home. And I am very happy to be in Jaipur, Rajasthan."

Ahead of winning the award, Massey spoke to the media about his nomination, stating that he felt no nervousness.

"No, not at all. I think it is a big thing to get a nomination. We have to celebrate that. It is fortunate that my friends have also been nominated along with me. I have some directors, writers, and producers. Whether we win or not, we have to celebrate that," he said.

When asked about a dream performance at IIFA, he expressed his admiration for renowned choreographer Shiamak Davar, saying, "I would like to perform with Shiamak Davar. He is my guru."

The IIFA 2025 is currently underway in Jaipur. The grand IIFA Awards Night, which is set to take place on March 9, will feature a special celebration of the iconic film Sholay on its 50th anniversary, with an exclusive screening at the famous Raj Mandir Cinema.

Legendary MMA fighter and combat sports trailblazer Anthony Pettis will also make a special appearance.

This year, Kartik Aaryan is the host of the IIFA Awards.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen performing at the 25th edition of IIFA, and she will pay tribute to her grandfather, legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor, at the awards show. (ANI)

