Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 9 (ANI): As the 25th International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) unfolded in Jaipur, Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit showered praise on Hrithik Roshan, calling him the "God of dance".

When asked who she considers the best dancer in Bollywood, she said, "I don't know. There are so many. In male dancers, my God, there are so many. There is Shahid, Tiger, Varun, Hrithik Roshan. I mean, he is God."

Reflecting on her long-standing association with IIFA, Madhuri shared her fond memories of the prestigious event and how it continues to grow as a grand celebration of Indian cinema.

"IIFA is like a family. We have been associated for so many years. And whenever we come here, we have a lot of fun. You know, we just celebrate each other's success."

She also spoke about the evolution of IIFA, the importance of awards, her love for performing on stage, and the recent re-release of her classic film 'Dil To Pagal Hai.'

Reflecting on how IIFA has evolved over the years, she praised its global expansion and its decision to host the 25th edition in Rajasthan.

"I think IIFA has grown from strength to strength. We have always presented Indian cinema in a grand way, internationally. We have been to so many countries. But for the 25th anniversary, we came to Rajasthan, which is a very, very wonderful thing. Rajasthan and Jaipur, especially, are so beautiful. There is beauty, dance, music, colours,and palaces. There are so many things. And I think it's very ideal to be here," she shared.

Having won numerous awards throughout her illustrious career, Madhuri was asked about the significance of such accolades for an actor.

She responded, "Well, it's a sign that you have done a good job, and you have been rewarded. But I think the biggest reward is the love of the audience. And it will always be with me."

Madhuri, known as one of Bollywood's finest dancers, admitted that she still feels nervous before stepping on stage.

"Yes, of course. Before I go on stage, I am always nervous because I want to do my best. And that's what I think. But once I am on stage, I see the reaction of the audience. I see their faces, and I forget everything."

The IIFA 2025 is currently underway in Jaipur. The grand IIFA Awards Night, which is set to take place on March 9, will feature a special celebration of the iconic film Sholay on its 50th anniversary, with an exclusive screening at the famous Raj Mandir Cinema.

Legendary MMA fighter and combat sports trailblazer Anthony Pettis will also make a special appearance.This year, the audience will see Kartik Aaryan as the host of the IIFA Awards.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, will be seen performing at the 25th edition of IIFA, and she will pay tribute to her grandfather, legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor, at the awards show. (ANI)

