Washington [US], May 19 (ANI): Actors Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson opened up about their portrayal of a husband and wife duo on the edge in Lynne Ramsay's film 'Die My Love'.

Lawrence plays Grace, a young mother struggling with severe post-natal mental illness, while Pattinson portrays Jackson, her husband, who becomes increasingly distant and unfaithful.

Lawrence revealed that she was around five months pregnant while shooting the role, but emphasised that she is "not an actor who brings the work home," as quoted by Deadline.

She described Grace's struggles with post-natal mental illness as a complex mix of hormonal imbalance and identity crisis.

"It's part hormonal imbalance, but she's also having an identity crisis, who am I as a mother, as a wife, as a sexual person," Lawrence said.

"She's plagued with this feeling that she's disappearing," he was quoted by Deadline.

Pattinson shared his approach to playing Jackson, saying that he was drawn to the character's normalcy amidst the chaos.

"I'm attracted to characters who are incredibly abrasive and quite obscure, but Jackson was a normal guy," Pattinson said, adding, "He's trying to deal with her isolation and figure out what his role in the relationship is, and trying to hold on," as quoted by Deadline.

Both Lawrence and Pattinson praised Ramsay's direction, with Lawrence expressing her admiration for the director's work since seeing 'Ratcatcher' in 1999.

"Having children changes your whole life, it's brutal and incredible," Lawrence said, adding, "Not only does it go into every decision of if I'm working, when I'm working and where I'm working. My job has a lot to do with emotion; they've opened up the world to me." (ANI)

