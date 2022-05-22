Washington [US], May 22 (ANI): Hollywood star Jeremy Renner will be playing the role of Pulitzer-winning investigative reporter David Armstrong, who helped expose the Sackler family's links to the US opioid epidemic.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming untitled biopic from producer Julie Yorn will be penned and directed by Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly. Yorn will produce alongside 101 Studios, who are introducing it to buyers in Cannes market.

Earlier, Disney Plus' limited series 'Dopesick', in which Michael Stuhlbarg played Purdue co-chairman and President Richard Sackler, had delved into the same subject.

Armstrong had helped in revealing how the Sackler family was involved in the aggressive marketing of Purdue's painkiller OxyContin, which contributed to the opioid epidemic in the US that killed more than 450,000 Americans over the past two decades.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, he helped in exposing how Richard backed a company plan to mislead doctors about the strength of the drug. (ANI)

