Cannes [France], May 22 (ANI): Filmmaker Joachim Trier and star Renate Reinsve's reunion movie 'Sentimental Value' smashed past this year's record for the longest standing ovation after its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 on Wednesday evening, reported Variety.

As per the outlet, the comedy-drama film 'Sentimental Value' earned 15-minute standing ovation at the Cannes 2025.

In the visuals shared by Variety, actress Elle Fanning, who played a prominent role in the film, wiped away her tears and embraced Trier as the crowd stood in awe of her performance and the filmmaker's vision.

The 15-minute standing ovation for 'Sentimental Value' is the longest thus far of this year's Cannes, surpassing an 11.5-minute standing ovation earned by the French director Julia Ducournau's infection drama 'Alpha' earlier in the fest, reported Variety.

The much-loved reception for the movie marks the speculation that Trier's feature could emerge as the frontrunner to win the Palme d'Or at Cannes 2025.

The Norwegian filmmaker, Joachim Trier, shared his happiness for the love received by his movie at the Cannes 2025.

While addressing the audience after the premiere, the Norwegian filmmaker choked up and shared he was 'very moved' and noted that many in the film had 'struggled for years' to make it.

"What's that Bunuel quote? 'I make films for my friends? ' I feel you're all my friends tonight," said filmmaker Joachim Trier, as quoted by Variety.

As per the outlet, 'Sentimental Value' follows sisters Nora and Agnes as they "reunite with their estranged father, the charismatic Gustav, a once-renowned director who offers stage actress Nora a role in what he hopes will be his comeback film," according to the film's synopsis.

"When Nora turns it down, she soon discovers he has given her part to an eager young Hollywood star. Suddenly, the two sisters must navigate their complicated relationship with their father -- and deal with an American star dropped right into the middle of their complex family dynamics," as quoted in Variety.

Trier penned the script of the movie with his frequent collaborator Eskil Vogt.

Apart from the lead roles, the film also stars Stellan Skarsgard, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas and Cory Michael Smith in prominent roles. (ANI):

