Entertainment News | Jodie Comer to Lead HBO Thriller Series 'The Chain'

Washington [US], May 15 (ANI): Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning actor Jodie Comer has been cast in the lead role of HBO's upcoming limited series The Chain, a thriller from writer and showrunner Damon Lindelof and Media Res.

Based on Adrian McKinty's bestselling novel 'The Chain', the series follows Rachel, a suburban mother whose life is upended when her daughter is kidnapped.

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As per Deadline, Comer will portray Rachel, a woman forced to confront impossible choices in a desperate bid to save her child.

Lindelof serves as writer, executive producer and showrunner on the project, which is set to expand on the mythology of McKinty's original novel.

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The pilot script has been written by Lindelof and Carly Wray from a story developed by Lindelof, Wray and Breannah Gibson.

The limited series received an official series order from HBO in January. Lindelof is currently under an overall deal with the network.

According to Deadline, Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer will executive produce for Media Res, which is co-studioing the project alongside HBO.

Shane Salerno, Breannah Gibson and Joseph Iberti are also attached as executive producers, while author Adrian McKinty serves as co-executive producer.

Comer is widely recognised for playing assassin Villanelle in Killing Eve, a performance that earned her both an Emmy Award and a BAFTA TV Award. She later won a second BAFTA TV Award for the 2021 Channel 4 film Help.

On the film front, Comer recently starred in Danny Boyle's '28 Years Later'. She will next appear in 'The Death of Robin Hood', 'The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde' and 'Stuffed.' (ANI)

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