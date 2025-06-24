Mumbai, Jun 24 (PTI) Actor John Abraham is set to reunite with filmmaker Abhishek Sharma for an upcoming superhero film, titled "Munkeeman".

Backed by producer Mahaveer Jain, the movie marks their first collaboration since the critically-acclaimed "Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran" in 2018.

"Munkeeman" is billed as a "high-octane, genre-bending" film that promises to bring a fresh take on the superhero genre in Indian cinema, a press release said.

The film is slated to go on floors in early 2026.

Further details of the project have been kept under wraps.

Abraham, who was most recently seen in "The Diplomat", is currently filming Rohit Shetty's upcoming biopic on former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria.

His next release is action thriller "Tehran", co-starring former Miss World Manushi Chhillar. PTI

