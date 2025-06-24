Did Beyoncé Wear Custom Manish Malhotra Outfit With 10,000 Swarovski Crystals During Cowboy Carter Tour? Here’s the Truth Behind Pop Icon X Indian Designer Fashion Collab Claim

Beyoncé leaves no stones unturned when it comes to making incredible fashion statements, especially during her tours. She is hailed as a pop icon for a reason. The American singer redefined star power on her Cowboy Carter Tour, with head-turning outfits. However, her sartorial choice on the Paris stop of her ongoing tour raised eyebrows and curiosity among Indian fans. It’s her shimmering black bodysuit, perfectly paired with thigh-high boots and metallic accents around the waist. The ensemble is claimed to be from the Manish Malhotra couture collection, flaunting 10,000 Swarovski crystals. But is it true? Did Beyoncé wear the Indian Designer’s stunning outfit? Know the truth behind the viral claim of the Pop Icon X Indian Designer. Grammy Awards: Beyoncé Makes History As First Black Artiste To Win Best Country Album.

Did Beyoncé Wear Custom Manish Malhotra Outfit During Cowboy Carter Tour?

Yes, Beyoncé wore a custom Manish Malhotra outfit that featured 10,000 Swarovski Crystals during the Cowboy Carter Tour. The outfit mirrored the tour's theme, while subtly weaving in the Indian designer's signature flair for intricate detail. Eagle-eyed internet users took to social media, claiming that the singer chose the Manish Malhotra outfit for her ongoing tour. The Indian designer confirmed the same on his Instagram stories, by re-sharing the tags and more, giving a nod to the claim.

Manish Malhotra Confirms Beyoncé's Custom Ensemble

Screenshot of Manish Malhotra's Instagram Stories (Photo Credits: Manish Malhotra/ Instagram)

Taking the stage in Paris, Queen B grabbed all the attention with the show-stopping custom ensemble, marking a major crossover moment in global fashion. The outfit was a fusion of cowboy culture and couture elegance that embodies the aesthetic of the Cowboy Carter aesthetic. The Swarovski crystal embellishments caught the stage light, scattering them at a beautiful display every time Beyoncé moved.

