Washington [US], Aug 14 (ANI): Celebrity couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are expecting their third child.

The news was confirmed by a source close to the couple to CNN on Thursday. The duo is already parents of two-- 4-year-old daughter Luna, and 2-year-old son Miles.

Cited by CNN, the speculation around the pregnancy began after the family appeared together in the newly released music video of Legend's -- 'Wild'

The music video, clocking in at three-minute and 26-seconds, Legend is seen embracing his model-wife, as she cradles her small baby bump.

The Oscar-winning singer and the American model got married back in 2013. (ANI)

