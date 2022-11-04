Washington [US], November 4 (ANI): The prequel series of the Hollywood action flick 'John Wick', titled 'The Continental', is slated for a 2023 debut on Amazon Prime Video outside the U.S., Middle East, and Israel.

According to Variety, earlier this year it was announced that the Lionsgate-produced series would air on Peacock in the US. Though the three-episode show does not yet have a premiere date, it is expected to debut in 2023.

'The Continental' will follow a young Winston Scott, played by Ian McShane in the film franchise and by Colin Woodell in the series.

"Throughout the series, viewers will follow Winston through the underworld of '70's New York, where he will battle demons from his past as he attempts to seize control of the iconic hotel - a hotel that serves as a meeting point for the world's most dangerous criminals," reads the show's official logline, reported Variety.

Along with Woodell, the cast includes Mel Gibson as Cormac; Ayomide Adegun, who will portray a young Charon, based on the character portrayed by Lance Reddick in the films; Ben Robson as Frankie; Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles and Jessica Allain playing Lou, among others.

Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward serve as writers, showrunners, and executive producers on 'The Continental'. Albert Hughes directed the first and third episodes and Charlotte Brandstrom directed the second, as per Variety. (ANI)

