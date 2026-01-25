Washington DC [US], January 25 (ANI): Singer and dancer JoJo Siwa has some special family plans with her boyfriend, Chris Hughes, with whom she confirmed her romance in June after sharing AI-generated photos of their future babies, according to E! News.

The 'Dance Moms' recalled the advice she got from her friend Meghan Trainor.

"Meghan Trainor once told me," JoJo told E! News, " she said, 'You will know you love somebody when you love them so much you want to duplicate them and you want to pop a baby out that is made from them.'"

Since the couple confirmed their relationship on season 24 of Celebrity Big Brother UK, JoJo wanted to plan kids, "One of the first things that I said to her after I started dating Chris," the 22-year-old said, "I was like, 'I get what you're saying now.' I love Chris so much. I need there to be a mini Chris.'"

And a photo of baby Chris, only further confirmed her revelation.

"He sent me a baby photo of him the other day. It's like him in a trash can," JoJo shared. "It's really cute. And I was like, 'Uh oh.'"

But that doesn't mean the pair have done any serious family planning. After all, JoJo, who previously said she wanted to start having kids around age 23, jokingly complained that Chris barely took an interest in an AI-generated photo she recently posted to social media showing what their future children might look like, as per the outlet.

"He definitely knows it's out there," she told E!. "A couple of days went by, and I was like, 'Babe, why don't you ever talk to me or say anything about this?'"

"He was like, 'Babe, we had a full conversation about it,'" she recounted. "And I was like, 'We definitely didn't.' And he was like, 'Oh yeah, that was with Jack', his best friend," as quoted by E! News.

While talking about the names of her babies, JoJo shared that she doesn't want to name her daughter Freddie and twin boys named Eddy and Teddy.

"Got a new name for children," she told Capital Buzz in June, nearly a year after sharing her original name ideas. "And I think it's Silver. Silver Siwa," as quoted by E! News. (ANI)

