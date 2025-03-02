Washington [US], March 2 (ANI): Pop star Justin Bieber celebrated his 31st birthday on March 1 surrounded by loved ones, including his wife Hailey and their 6-month-old son Jack Blues.

The two-time Grammy winner shared a heartwarming glimpse into his life as a new dad, posting a rare photo of himself, Hailey, and baby Jack on Instagram.

The adorable snap shows Justin holding up his son, who was dressed in a cute green onesie and beanie, while Hailey looks on lovingly.

The photo was part of a celebratory Instagram carousel post filled with birthday snaps, including behind-the-scenes looks at Justin's celebration with friends.

Hailey also posted a sweet tribute to her husband on her Instagram Stories, sharing a photo of herself hugging Justin from behind as he recorded music in their home.

The room was decorated with "happy birthday" balloons.

Justin's birthday celebration was also marked by well-wishes from friends and loved ones, including The Kid LAROI, Justin's half-sister Jazmyn, and singer-songwriter Eddie Benjamin.

Several of Justin's friends also shared behind-the-scenes looks at the birthday celebration on Instagram, showing Justin surrounded by friends and enjoying drinks, golf carts, and music. (ANI)

