At the BRIT Awards 2025, Charli XCX made a remarkable impact, sweeping five major categories. Her culture-defining album "Brat" earned her the prestigious Album of the Year award, while she also claimed Artist of the Year, Dance Act and Song of the Year for her hit "Guess" featuring Billie Eilish. Additionally, Charli was recognised as Songwriter of the Year, a trophy that had been announced earlier in the week. The night also saw Chappell Roan receiving accolades, taking home both Best International Song and International Artist of the Year, further cementing her global presence. GRAMMYs 2025 Winners List: Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Sabrina Carpenter – See All the Artists Who Won at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

The 45th edition of the BRIT Awards, held at London’s O2 Arena on March 1, was a true celebration of British culture. Sam Fender emerged victorious in the Rock/Alternative Act category and delivered a captivating performance of his title track "People Watching." Comedian Jack Whitehall hosted the event for the fifth consecutive year, adding his signature humor to the night. The ceremony was filled with unforgettable moments, honoring both British and international talent across various music genres. Check out the full list of winners below. BAFTA Awards 2025 Winners: ‘Conclave’ Wins Best Film; Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison, Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldaña Grab Acting Honours at 78th British Academy Film Awards – See Full List.

2025 BRIT Awards Full Winners List

British Album of the Year

Charli XCX – "Brat" (WINNER)

The Cure – "Songs of a Lost World"

Dua Lipa – "Radical Optimism"

Ezra Collective – "Dance, No One’s Watching"

The Last Dinner Party – "Prelude to Ecstasy"

Song of the Year

Charli XCX ft Billie Eilish – "Guess" (WINNER)

Artemas – "I Like the Way You Kiss Me"

The Beatles – "Now and Then"

Bl3ss with Camrin Watsin ft Bbyclose – "Kisses"

Central Cee ft Lil Baby – "Band4Band"

Chase & Status ft Stormzy – "Backbone"

Coldplay – "Feelslikeimfallinginlove"

Dua Lipa – "Training Season"

Ella Henderson f Rudimental – "Alibi"

Jade – "Angel of My Dreams"

Jordan Adetunji – "Kehlani"

KSI ft Trippie Redd – "Thick of It"

Myles Smith – "Stargazing"

Sam Ryder – "You’re Christmas to Me"

Sonny Fodera with Jazzy and DOD – "Somedays"

British Artist of the Year

Charli XCX (WINNER)

Beabadoobee

Central Cee

Dua Lipa

Fred again..

Jamie XX

Michael Kiwanuka

Nia Archives

Rachel Chinouriri

Sam Fender

Best Alternative/Rock Act

Sam Fender (WINNER)

Beabadoobee

The Cure

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

British Group

Ezra Collective (WINNER)

Bring Me the Horizon

Coldplay

The Cure

The Last Dinner Party

Best Pop Act

Jade (WINNER)

Charli xcx

Dua Lipa

Lola Young

Myles Smith

Best R&B Act

Raye (WINNER)

Cleo Sol

Flo

Jorja Smith

Michael Kiwanuka

Best Dance Act

Charli XCX (WINNER)

Becky Hill

Chase & Status

Fred Again..

Nia Archives

Best Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap act

Stormzy (WINNER)

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz

International Artist of the Year

Chappell Roan (WINNER)

Adrianne Lenker

Asake

Benson Boone

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Kendrick Lamar

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Tyler, the Creator

International Group of the Year

Fontaines DC (WINNER)

Amyl and the Sniffers

Confidence Man

Future and Metro Boomin

Linkin Park

Best New Artist

The Last Dinner Party (WINNER)

English Teacher

Ezra Collective

Myles Smith

Rachel Chinouriri

Best International Song

Chappell Roan – "Good Luck, Babe!" (WINNER)

Benson Boone – "Beautiful Things"

Beyoncé – "Texas Hold ‘Em"

Billie Eilish – "Birds of a Feather"

Djo – "End of Beginning"

Eminem – "Houdini"

Hozier – "Too Sweet"

Jack Harlow – "Lovin on Me"

Noah Kahan – "Stick Season"

Post Malone ft Morgan Wallen – "I Had Some Help"

Sabrina Carpenter – "Espresso"

Shaboozey – "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Taylor Swift ft Post Malone – "Fortnight"

Teddy Swims – "Lose Control"

Tommy Richman – "Million Dollar Baby"

Rising Star

Myles Smith (WINNER)

Elmiene

Good Neighbours

Songwriter of the Year

Charli XCX – WINNER

Producer of the Year

AG Cook (WINNER)

Global Success Award

Sabrina Carpenter (WINNER)

