At the BRIT Awards 2025, Charli XCX made a remarkable impact, sweeping five major categories. Her culture-defining album "Brat" earned her the prestigious Album of the Year award, while she also claimed Artist of the Year, Dance Act and Song of the Year for her hit "Guess" featuring Billie Eilish. Additionally, Charli was recognised as Songwriter of the Year, a trophy that had been announced earlier in the week. The night also saw Chappell Roan receiving accolades, taking home both Best International Song and International Artist of the Year, further cementing her global presence. GRAMMYs 2025 Winners List: Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Sabrina Carpenter – See All the Artists Who Won at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.
The 45th edition of the BRIT Awards, held at London’s O2 Arena on March 1, was a true celebration of British culture. Sam Fender emerged victorious in the Rock/Alternative Act category and delivered a captivating performance of his title track "People Watching." Comedian Jack Whitehall hosted the event for the fifth consecutive year, adding his signature humor to the night. The ceremony was filled with unforgettable moments, honoring both British and international talent across various music genres. Check out the full list of winners below. BAFTA Awards 2025 Winners: ‘Conclave’ Wins Best Film; Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison, Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldaña Grab Acting Honours at 78th British Academy Film Awards – See Full List.
2025 BRIT Awards Full Winners List
British Album of the Year
Charli XCX – "Brat" (WINNER)
The Cure – "Songs of a Lost World"
Dua Lipa – "Radical Optimism"
Ezra Collective – "Dance, No One’s Watching"
The Last Dinner Party – "Prelude to Ecstasy"
Song of the Year
Charli XCX ft Billie Eilish – "Guess" (WINNER)
Artemas – "I Like the Way You Kiss Me"
The Beatles – "Now and Then"
Bl3ss with Camrin Watsin ft Bbyclose – "Kisses"
Central Cee ft Lil Baby – "Band4Band"
Chase & Status ft Stormzy – "Backbone"
Coldplay – "Feelslikeimfallinginlove"
Dua Lipa – "Training Season"
Ella Henderson f Rudimental – "Alibi"
Jade – "Angel of My Dreams"
Jordan Adetunji – "Kehlani"
KSI ft Trippie Redd – "Thick of It"
Myles Smith – "Stargazing"
Sam Ryder – "You’re Christmas to Me"
Sonny Fodera with Jazzy and DOD – "Somedays"
British Artist of the Year
Charli XCX (WINNER)
Beabadoobee
Central Cee
Dua Lipa
Fred again..
Jamie XX
Michael Kiwanuka
Nia Archives
Rachel Chinouriri
Sam Fender
Best Alternative/Rock Act
Sam Fender (WINNER)
Beabadoobee
The Cure
Ezra Collective
The Last Dinner Party
British Group
Ezra Collective (WINNER)
Bring Me the Horizon
Coldplay
The Cure
The Last Dinner Party
Best Pop Act
Jade (WINNER)
Charli xcx
Dua Lipa
Lola Young
Myles Smith
Best R&B Act
Raye (WINNER)
Cleo Sol
Flo
Jorja Smith
Michael Kiwanuka
Best Dance Act
Charli XCX (WINNER)
Becky Hill
Chase & Status
Fred Again..
Nia Archives
Best Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap act
Stormzy (WINNER)
Central Cee
Dave
Ghetts
Little Simz
International Artist of the Year
Chappell Roan (WINNER)
Adrianne Lenker
Asake
Benson Boone
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Kendrick Lamar
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
Tyler, the Creator
International Group of the Year
Fontaines DC (WINNER)
Amyl and the Sniffers
Confidence Man
Future and Metro Boomin
Linkin Park
Best New Artist
The Last Dinner Party (WINNER)
English Teacher
Ezra Collective
Myles Smith
Rachel Chinouriri
Best International Song
Chappell Roan – "Good Luck, Babe!" (WINNER)
Benson Boone – "Beautiful Things"
Beyoncé – "Texas Hold ‘Em"
Billie Eilish – "Birds of a Feather"
Djo – "End of Beginning"
Eminem – "Houdini"
Hozier – "Too Sweet"
Jack Harlow – "Lovin on Me"
Noah Kahan – "Stick Season"
Post Malone ft Morgan Wallen – "I Had Some Help"
Sabrina Carpenter – "Espresso"
Shaboozey – "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
Taylor Swift ft Post Malone – "Fortnight"
Teddy Swims – "Lose Control"
Tommy Richman – "Million Dollar Baby"
Rising Star
Myles Smith (WINNER)
Elmiene
Good Neighbours
Songwriter of the Year
Charli XCX – WINNER
Producer of the Year
AG Cook (WINNER)
Global Success Award
Sabrina Carpenter (WINNER)
The BRIT Awards 2025 celebrated top musical talent, with Charli XCX leading the wins. The event featured remarkable performances and highlighted global music excellence.
