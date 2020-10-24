Washington [US], October 24 (ANI): Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber debuted a trailer on Friday (local time) for his upcoming documentary, 'Justin Bieber: Next Chapter' which chronicles Bieber's life in his quest for spiritual solace as well as his personal growth during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Fox News, the trailer shows the 26-year-old pop star receiving a COVID-19 test and displays many confessionals about the relationship he's built with wife Hailey Baldwin and close pals Chance the Rapper and manager Scooter Braun.

Also Read | Charu Asopa And Hubby Rajeev Sen Celebrate Durga Ashtami, Actress Shares Pics On Instagram!.

'Next Chapter' is the second project Bieber has released on YouTube Originals as he premiered 'Justin Bieber: Seasons' in March. The pop singer also brought cameras into his home in Canada for his Facebook Watch series, 'The Biebers,' which also aired in the spring.

In 'Seasons,' the 'Yummy' singer talked about his past drug use and depression. He admitted to using MDMA, mushrooms and prescription cough syrup to get high, which Baldwin said she viewed as a self-medication tactic in order for Bieber to cope with anxiety.

Also Read | Bruna Abdullah Birthday: 7 Pictures that Prove She’s a Water Baby (View Pics).

Bieber said via voice-over at the time, "The first time I smoked weed was in my backyard here -- got super-stoned. And then I realized I liked weed a lot. That's when my desire to smoke weed started, and then I started smoking weed for a while."

"And then started getting really dependent on it, and that's when I realized that I had to stop. I don't think it's bad. It's just that for me, it can be a dependency," he further said in the series.

Recently, Bieber released the singles 'Holy' and 'Lonely,' a record about his child stardom.

As reported by Fox News, during the YouTube series, Bieber also confessed that he reached a point where he felt that he was "dying," and his security team would check on him nightly to check his pulse.

'Justin Bieber: Next Chapter' is slated to begin streaming for free on YouTube on October 30. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)