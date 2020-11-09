Washington [US], November 9 (ANI): Korean pop band BTS once again emerged out victorious at this year's MTV European Music Awards (EMAs) as they won the prizes for best song and best group.

According to Variety, the pop band took home for awards in total, the other two being the best virtual live and the biggest fans prizes.

BTS's first English-language track 'Dynamite' won the best prize defeating DaBaby's 'Rockstar (ft Roddy Ricch),' Dua Lipa's 'Don't Start Now,' Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's 'Rain on Me,' Roddy Ricch's 'The Box' and The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights.'

Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis across, this year'ss EMAs featured pre-recorded performances from various locations around Europe, reported Variety.

Musician Lady Gaga was voted as the best artist this year, while DJ Khaled won the award for the best video for the song 'Popstar' featuring Drake and Justin Bieber. (ANI)

