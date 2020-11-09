Actress Sukirti Khandpal is all set to make her comeback to television with a super progressive show. The actress, who was last seen on the TV space in Kaala Teeka in 2017 and in the Savdhaan India episodics, is all set to make her comeback with Sony TV's new rom-com, Story 9 Months Ki. The show traces the journey of the super successful and independent businesswoman Alia, played by Khandpal, and how after a failer relationship, she decides to have a baby through IVF. Sukirti Kandpal Birthday: Interesting Facts Of The Pyaar Ki Yeh Ek Kahaani Beauty.

However, her quest for a sporty and urban donor makes her cross paths with a the veri desi Sarangdhar, who is her exact opposite and wants to become a writer, a career choice that his father disapproves of vehemently. Bigg Boss: 9 Contestants We Bet You Don’t Remember Were a Part of the Reality Show.

Check Out the Promo Below:

Talking about her role of Alia, Sukirti revealed to Bombay Times, "Story 9 Months Ki has a very progressive narrative and I am looking forward to this show. I am glad to play such a strong character of Alia, who will undergo IVF to become a mother. This will be the first time that I will be playing a character like this.”

“I was looking out for an opportunity like this for quite some time, which is distinctive from all the roles I had played in the past. I personally identify with Alia's character - she is the woman of today with an evolved thinking and broader outlook in life. It's exciting to get an opportunity to play a character like this," concluded Sukirti. The show is all set to go on air from November 23 at 10:30 pm.

