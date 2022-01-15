New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Iconic star Kamal Haasan, Sony Pictures Films India (SPFI) and Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) announced on Saturday that they will be collaborating on a new untitled film, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the leading role.

The film, written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, will be produced by SPFI, multi-faceted legend Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran and co-produced by God Bless Entertainment.

This collaboration marks SPFI's debut foray into Tamil cinema after they synergised with Prithviraj Sukumaran in 2019 for the Malayalam film 'Nine' and Mahesh Babu for the forthcoming Telugu film, 'Major'.

Taking about the film, Kamal Haasan shared, "The power of a well-told story is transformative, and this story will move, uplift and inspire the audience in many ways. I am very proud to be collaborating with Sony Pictures Films India, actor Sivakarthikeyan and director Rajkumar Periasamy to bring this compelling story to the big screen."

Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Films India expressed their excitement for the forthcoming project.

"We at SPFI are extremely thrilled to be collaborating with the legend Mr Kamal Haasan and Raj Kamal Films International for our foray into Tamil cinema. We are very happy that this film will bring together the best of the creative team - Rajkumar Periasamy for his storytelling and direction and the supremely talented and versatile Sivakarthikeyan which will surely create an unforgettable cinematic experience for the viewers. This being our first step into the very vibrant world of Tamil cinema, we at Sony Pictures Films India hope to increasingly engage with a new generation as well as veteran creators who are masters in regional cinema and whose storytelling has a global resonance," he said.

Director Rajkumar Periasamy also talked about how special this project is for him.

"It's an absolute honour to make this film and tell this special story. I've always been an ardent admirer of Kamal Haasan sir since my childhood and my hero Sivakarthikeyan is a very close friend of mine. So, this project is especially dear to my heart already. Besides, I am elated to work with two Giant Powerhouses, RKFI and Sony Pictures Films India."

Actor Sivakarthikeyan believes this film will be very important for his career.

"It's a project filled with multiple emotions for me. Kamal Haasan sir is a master craftsman of Indian Cinema. In fact, he's an international icon living amidst us. To work on a project in which this iconic legend is the producer, itself is a great feeling for me. I firmly believe this project is going to be a very important film in my career. I'm personally very excited for this film and looking forward to the shoot."

The details of the film have currently been kept under wraps. (ANI)

