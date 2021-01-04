Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 (ANI): Kannada actor Shweta Kumari was detained on Monday in connection with the seizure by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) here, in the drive against drug supply in Maharashtra and Goa. The actor was detained during a raid at a hotel in Mumbai's Mira Road.

Sameer Wankhede, NCB's Zonal Director informed that a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against Kumari.

NCB on January 2, has allegedly seized 400 gram of Mephedrone (MD) and searched Crown Business Hotel situated at Mira-Bhayander area here, post which the 27-year-old actor who is a resident of Hyderabad was arrested.

The agency has launched systematic operational activities to apprehend the main supplier along with peddlers also. NCB is also focusing on a deep financial investigation in seizure cases of an interstate drug syndicate. (ANI)

