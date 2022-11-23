Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI): Former Adidas workers have claimed that Kanye West showed them explicit photos of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Page Six has quoted a Rolling Stone report according to which an Adidas creative has claimed that West showed him an explicit picture of the reality TV star during a 2018 job interview.

"My wife just sent me this," Kanye allegedly told the Adidas employee.

The employee said Kanye reportedly said so while pulling up a "very revealing and personal" photo of Kardashian on his phone, as per Page Six.

According to Page Six, when a third person was asked about West showing photos of Kim, they seemingly confirmed the allegations. They claimed that West was "not afraid to show explicit images or talk about situations that should be kept private."

In October, Kanye West shocked Adidas executives by playing a pornographic movie during a recent meeting in an odd business move.

The 5-people-meeting was captured on camera and was later uploaded on YouTube in a video titled "LAST WEEK," according to Page Six.

In the video, which was captured with a fisheye lens, Kanye along with two of his representatives and Adidas executives were seen seated on black stools arranged in a semicircle inside an empty room.

Kanye was seen holding his phone horizontally in front of the businessmen and the video started playing, as per Page Six.

Soon, one of the men asked, "Is this a porn movie?" to which Kanye replied saying, "Yeah!""Jesus Christ," one of them exclaimed.

The Yeezy founder kept his phone close to their faces despite their discomfort.

West's phone was ultimately taken away from him by one of the guys, who then yelled, "Come on man, come on!"

According to Page Six, the X-rated movie's apparent goal was to draw parallels between its story and Kanye's business dealings with the sportswear company, which was in charge of producing and distributing his billion-dollar Yeezy brand.

"I'm only gonna work with Adidas if he's the CEO," said Kanye, pointing to one of his team members.

"You guys have done wrong by the company, by the business and by the partnership," he went on. "The whole concept of this video is that the guy had cheated, so then the girl was like, 'Well then I'm going to do the thing that's your worst nightmare.'"

Adidas cut ties with Kanye soon after. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)