Yeezy employees claim that Kanye West showed them explicit images of Kim Kardashian and used fear and porn to assert dominance. According to a report published by the Rolling Stone, the staffers claimed how the rapper showed his ex-wife’s explicit images to a staff member in 2018 during job interview. The report also revealed how Kanye played pornography videos, not involving Kim, in front of Yeezy collaborators and more such incidences during discussion of potential projects. Kanye West Twitter’s Account Restored Days After His Anti-Semitic Tweets; Elon Musk Welcomes the Rapper.

Kanye West Shows Kim Kardashian’s Explicit Photos

