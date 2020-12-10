Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 (ANI): Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday treated her fans to an adorable picture of her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan and his cousin Innaya Naumi.

The picture posted by the 'Heroine' actor on Instagram features the brother-sister bond between Taimur and Soha Ali Khan's daughter Innaya as they pose for the camera.

With the post, the actor wrote, "Brothers and sisters forever, @sakpataudi @khemster2," with red heart emoticons.

Both the toddlers looked adorably cute with Taimur donning a black tee teamed up with white shorts and Innaya donning a beautiful flower patterned red dress.

Celebrity followers including Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and more than four lakh fans hit like over the post within an hour of it being posted.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni left heart and warm hug emojis in the comments section while Karisma Kapoor also showered love by leaving heart emojis. (ANI)

