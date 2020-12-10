BTS is gaining popularity amongst music lovers and has won many accolades for their work. They are not just the biggest K-pop act on the charts but have also become the biggest band in the world. BTS dominated the Grammy and it looks like there is no stopping the boys from moving ahead with full zest. Grammy-nominated K-pop supergroup BTS has now been named Time magazine’s Entertainer of the Year for the year 2020. The announcement was made before Time's annual Person of the Year award on Thursday night. BTS Music Video Dynamite Crosses 600 Million Views on YouTube, BTS Army Cannot Stop Gushing Over K-Pop Boy Band With Congratulatory Messages.

Time presented BTS and its members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook with the Entertainer of the Year award with words of appreciation and said, "BTS hits the expected high notes of traditional K-pop: sharp outfits, crisp choreography and dazzling videos." During Time’s first-ever Person of the Year telecast which will happen soon, BTS will also perform the hit song Dynamite, which was included on “BE,” the group’s second album of 2020.

Time’s Raisa Bruner praised BTS and said, “Between releasing multiple albums, breaking every type of record and appearing in these extemporaneous live streams in 2020, BTS ascended to the zenith of pop stardom. And they did it in a year defined by setbacks, one in which the world hit pause and everyone struggled to maintain their connections….But BTS’s bonds to their international fan base, called ARMY, deepened amid the pandemic, a global racial reckoning and worldwide shutdowns.”

BTS earned its first major Grammy nomination last month for best pop duo/group performance for the hit song Dynamite. At the 2021 Grammys ceremony, the group will compete with J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tain, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande, and Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver. They also released two albums, the recent BE, which too is making records. BTS Army is Upset At MAMA 2020 Show After Band Member Jin Left Out of K-Pop Poster, Trend 'BTS is 7' in His Support.

In addition to acknowledging BTS, Time also hailed LeBron James as its Athlete of the Year. The highly anticipated Person of the Year, Businessperson of the Year and Guardians of the Year will be announced soon as well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2020 11:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).