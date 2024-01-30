Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): Actor Kareena Kapoor love to spend quality time with family and on Tuesday the actor visited her father and actor Randhir Kapoor with her two sons Taimur and Jeh.

Take a look at the pictures of Kareena and her kids, getting out of the car, clicked by the paps in Mumbai.

For the visit, Kareena donned a black jacket with black pants. She tied her hair in a bun and wore black sunglasses.

Taimur was seen in a light blue t-shirt and cream-coloured pants while Jeh wore a dark blue t-shirt and white pants.

Earlier, on January 13, Kareena stepped out for lunch in the city with her sister Karisma and their parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita.

Kareena's adorable sons Taimur and Jeh also accompanied her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will share the screen with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the film 'The Crew'.

Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is a story of three women. It is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again', which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles. (ANI)

