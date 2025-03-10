Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 10 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah honoured veteran actress Shabana Azmi with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 16th International Film Festival in Bengaluru. Legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar was also present on the occasion.

Taking to X, Siddaramaiah posted several pictures with Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar. "Actress Shabana Azmi, who won the Lifetime Achievement Award as part of the 16th International Film Festival organized in Bengaluru, was honored with a certificate and a check of Rs. 10 lakhs," he wrote in the caption.

The post further reads, "World-renowned poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar was present on the occasion. Additional Chief Secretary to the Government L.K. Ateek, President of the Film Academy Sadu Kokila, Secretary to the Government Kaveri, Media Advisor to the Chief Minister K.V. Prabhakar, Commissioner of the Information and Public Relations Department Hemant Nimbalkar, and Art Director of the 16th International Film Festival Vidyashankar were present."

Azmi, a five-time National Film Award winner, has received numerous accolades throughout her career, including the Padma Shri in 1988 and the Padma Bhushan in 2012. She is known for her outstanding performances in films such as Ankur, Arth, Khandhar, Godmother, and Paar, among others.

Shabana is set to play a pivotal role in filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming film 'Lahore 1947', which features Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in the lead roles.

'Lahore 1947' is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. This project marks the teaming up of Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi along with Aamir Khan. Interestingly, this film will also mark Aamir Khan Productions' (AKP) 17th production under their banner.

Meanwhile, earlier speaking at the inauguration of the 16th Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFES) at the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha, the Chief Minister emphasized that international film festivals are a reflection of global culture and should be leveraged to create meaningful and impactful cinema.

"Karnataka is a land of immense opportunities. To further strengthen our film industry, we are developing a state-of-the-art film city in Mysuru. I hope this facility will encourage the production of world-class films that seamlessly blend human values with advanced technology," he said.

Highlighting the growing disparities in wealth, CM Siddaramaiah pointed out that 50 percent of the nation's wealth is concentrated in the hands of just 1 percent of the population, leading to widespread social unrest and dissatisfaction. He urged the film industry to take an active role in addressing societal issues, fostering unity, and promoting progressive ideals through cinema.

He further cautioned against the promotion of superstitions and unconstitutional values in films.

With technology evolving rapidly, including advancements in artificial intelligence, the Chief Minister encouraged filmmakers to create content that reflects real-life issues and offers solutions. "Such films will stand the test of time and leave a lasting impact on society," he added.

"Karnataka and Bengaluru is a global hub, offering every opportunity for filmmakers. If we harness technology effectively, the cinema industry can flourish while also contributing positively to society."

The CM aspired that the film industry move towards greater humaneness and inclusivity in storytelling. (ANI)

