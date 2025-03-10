Mickey 17 marks the highly anticipated return of acclaimed South Korean director Bong Joon-ho, following his Oscar-winning masterpiece, Parasite. This film is his third Hollywood production after Snowpiercer and Okja, and is notably his most light-hearted work to date. Starring Robert Pattinson in the lead role, Mickey 17 boasts an eclectic ensemble cast, including Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette, Naomie Ackie, and Steven Yeun. The film is based on the novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton. ‘Mickey 17’ Movie Review: Bong Joon-ho Delivers a Witty, Wild Sci-Fi Satire With Robert Pattinson at His Best.

Released worldwide on March 7, 2025, Mickey 17 received generally positive reviews, though some critics argued that its satire was overly heavy-handed and that it failed to reach the same level of brilliance as Parasite. At the box office, the film got off to a strong start globally. However, whether this Warner Bros production will be deemed a success remains uncertain.

'Mickey 17' Box Office: Opening Weekend Performance

During its opening weekend, Mickey 17 grossed USD 19.1 million in the USA and Canada. Worldwide, its earnings reached USD 53 million, securing the top spot on the global charts. While this is a respectable performance, some industry insiders have expressed concerns about the film potentially underperforming, particularly given its domestic weekend figures. The movie’s substantial budget may be a contributing factor to these worries.

Watch the Trailer of 'Mickey 17':

The Budget of 'Mickey 17'

Reports indicate that Mickey 17 was produced on a budget of USD 118 million, with an additional USD 80 million spent on marketing, bringing the total cost to USD 198 million. Trade analysts suggest that the film needs to gross at least USD 250 million to break even. Some experts argue that, given its high budget, Mickey 17 underperformed in its opening weekend, as it should have ideally grossed USD 100 million worldwide during this period. With the media and trade increasingly emphasising strong opening performances, the concerns surrounding Mickey 17 are understandable. ‘Crazxy’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: Can Sohum Shah’s Thriller Beat the Odds and Succeed in Theatres? Find Out!

That said, the film has garnered positive reviews from both critics and audiences, which could help sustain its growth in the coming weeks. A clearer assessment of its performance will emerge once its second weekend figures and the rate of decline in collections are analysed. While the opening weekend may seem concerning, it is prudent to exercise patience and observe how the film fares in the days ahead to gain a more accurate picture of its success.

