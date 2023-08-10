Melbourne [Australia], August 10 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aaryan is someone who enjoys a huge fan following, especially female fans.

Interestingly, Kartik received an unexpected marriage proposal from a fan at the screening of his film 'Satya Prem Ki Katha' at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

Also Read | Sunny Deol vs Akshay Kumar: Ahead of Gadar 2’s Clash With OMG 2, Find Out Which Star Has Better Box Office Record With Sequels!.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik dropped an adorable video from the screening. As he personally engaged with the fans, a girl from the audience proposed marriage to Kartik, who was left speechless with the gesture.

"Aur yaha meri bolti band ho gayi. Mummy se pooch ke batata hu," Kartik captioned the post.

Also Read | Rakshak - India's Braves Trailer: Varun Mitra Embodies the Courageous Lt Triveni Singh Who Laid Down His Life To Save Over 300 People (Watch Video).

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvwKuMmu--u/

He also shared his enthusiasm for being part of IFFM, where he will be honoured with 'The Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema' award.

"I am truly thrilled to be a part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. This is my first time in Melbourne and to be here for a screening of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' on the day I just landed has been amazing. I’m overwhelmed with all this love and really means a lot that everyone is here. There’s a feeling of togetherness and oneness here," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)