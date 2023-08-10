On August 11, 2023, Bollywood sees two big films clash at the box office, that have a couple of common factors. Both have action stars from the '90s in the lead, and both are sequels to hit films. In case of Gadar 2, the first film was a blockbuster and the duration between first Gadar and the second is more than that of Oh My God! and OMG 2. Well, we are curious to see who is the big winner in this clash with Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar desperate to dispel their poor box office form and return to former glory. Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 vs Akshay Kumar's OMG 2: Which Bollywood Release of August 11 Are You Most Excited About?

While Gadar 2 is indubitably going to take a stronger opening weekend, we cannot disregard the possibility that OMG 2 could race ahead if it gets better reviews (and the former worse). But who among Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar has a better history at making sequels a hit? We look at both their filmographies and realised if past is anything, then there is only one winner in this competition. And you will realise who that is once you see through the below analysis.

Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol has done four sequels in the past. There is Nigahen (1989), the sequel to Nagina (1986). Although Sunny Deol was not the hero in the first film (Rishi Kapoor played the main lead opposite Sridevi), he stepped into play the male lead in the sequel. While Nagina was a big hit, Nigahen was average at the box office.

Watch the Trailer of Gadar 2:

In 2013, we had Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, the sequel to 2011's Yamla Pagla Deewana which was a hit at the box office. However YPD 2 didn't work. neither did the 2018 threequel Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, which is considered the worst of the trilogy. Finally, we have Ghayal Once Again, the sequel to Deol's 1990 blockbuster Ghayal, that came 26 years later but didn't set the box office on fire. Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Movie Review: Sunny Deol is The Sole Saving Grace in This Shoddy Comedy.

So as you can see, Sunny Deol has a poor track record at box office with the sequels. Will Gadar 2 change that? Let's wait and watch!

Akshay Kumar

For Akshay Kumar, we are only considering direct sequels or are considered franchises and not films that retain the same brand name, like Khiladi series or Singh is Bling. And we have to say Akshay has quite the great record there.

For starters, there is Phir Hera Pheri (2006), the sequel to the cult hit Hera Pheri (2000), which was a bigger hit than the first film. His Housefull franchise, consisting of four films, is considered a commercially successful one, even if the higher installments come with diminishing returns. Even though he was not the lead in the first part and the sequel was not as critically acclaimed, Jolly LLB 2 is also considered a hit.

Watch the Trailer of OMG 2:

2.0, actor's Tamil debut and sequel to 2010 Rajinikanth sci-fi vehicle Enthiran, also worked at the box office, even though with the exact budget numbers not confirmed for this expensive film, we still can't say it is profitable. 2.0 Movie Review: Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's Film is a 3-D Delight That Lags From Lowbrow Content Malware.

Sooryavanshi, part of the Singham franchise, was the first hit after the theatres opened post pandemic. The only sequels that didn't work were Once Upon ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara! and the Baby spinoff, Naam Shabana. So Akshay Kumar has the upperhand when it comes to delivering successful sequels.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2023 09:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).