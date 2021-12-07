Washington, Dec 7 (PTI) Kashmiri Pandits are one of the most successful Indian-American communities, a top US lawmaker has said, praising the community members for their contributions in America and the world.

“When you are running for your life, when you are dispossessed of possessions you know the real meaning of life. You know how to appreciate it, cultivate it and nurture it wherever you are and make sure everybody remembers their heritage and roots,” Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said at a reception and private screening of the movie 'The Kashmir Files' at the US Capitol last week.

“The Kashmiri Pandit community is one of the most successful Indian American communities. The challenges that you have faced in the past and overcoming those challenges make all other challenges pale in comparison,” he said at the event organised by Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora.

Directed and written by award-winning director Vivek Agnihotri and produced by award-winning actress Pallavi Joshi, the movie is based on the Kashmiri Pandit genocide and ethnic cleansing.

The movie depicts the humanitarian angle of the challenges that global terrorism brings and disrupts communities and make them rootless. It also highlights human pain and sufferings. The movie is being screened in 16 US cities.

Congressman Andy Barr emphasised on the India-US relationship and contributions of Indian-Americans.

In a message, Senator Mark Warner extended his warm greetings to all the guests at the reception.

“Our aim is deepening the US-India partnership. I remain optimistic about the United States and India relationship, and I continue to believe we can make great strides together.

"As two of the world's largest democracies and with the incredible Indian American population that contributes so much to our culture, commerce and community in this country it is critical for us to deepen and broaden the existing partnership and friendship,” Warner said.

In his keynote speech, Agnihotri talked about Indian civilisation of oneness that emerged from the sacred land of Kashmir and the immense contributions from Kashmir in the field of arts, aesthetics, music and literature.

He emphasised that destruction of Kashmir is the destruction of knowledge, and the world should know what humanity means.

