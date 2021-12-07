The release of director Harikumar's 'Thael', featuring actors Prabhu Deva and Samyuktha Hegde in the lead, has been postponed, its makers announced late on Monday. Studio Green Productions, the production house that has produced the action thriller, said in a statement that the release of Thael had been postponed because of "unforeseen situations". Theal Trailer: Badass Prabhudeva Spares No Villains in This Masala Entertainer (Watch Video).

A new release date will be announced soon, they said, adding: "We will meet you soon with the film." 'Thael', which means 'scorpion' in Tamil, was originally scheduled to hit screens on December 10. Prabhu Deva Is In Love With His Niece, To Marry Her Soon?

The film has music by C. Sathya and cinematography by Vignesh Vasu. It has been edited by National Award winner K.L. Praveen. Interestingly, Prabhu Deva, who is known for his dancing skills, does not have a single dance number in this film.

