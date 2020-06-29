Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): American actor Katharine McPhee and musician David Foster gushed about their love for each other as the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

According to Fox News, the 26-year-old actor, shared photos and videos from the couple's wedding. She also shared a video of the moment she first tried on her wedding dress.

Along with the pictures, the 'Waitress' star wrote, "A year ago today I married the love of my life. Thank you for always loving me and inspiring me in all aspects of my life. I love you. Here's to the future!"

She also gave a shout out to Zac Posen, who designed her custom wedding dress. "(Oh and happy anniversary to the other love of my life - this dreamy dress! thank you @ZacPosen!!)," McPhee wrote.

The 70-year-old musician, on Instagram, shared a photo of the couple getting dinner while all dressed up and wrote: "-Happy anniversary to the love of my life!!"

McPhee and Foster first met in 2006 when the music producer mentored the Broadway actor on Season 5 of 'American Idol.'

Last year, they got married in London at the Church of Saint Yeghiche.

This marriage is McPhee's second and Foster's fifth. (ANI)

