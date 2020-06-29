In a historic turn of events, forced upon by COVID-19 pandemic, seven Hindi movies will skip theatrical release to stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. The movies are Laxmmi Bomb, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Big Bull, Sadak 2, Lootcase, Khuda Hafiz. It begins with Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara and will go all the way till October. This move has been much discussed since the last couple of months with multiplexes urging producers to reconsider their decision. Akshay Kumar, in today's video conference to announce the line-up for the OTT platform, did mention how this move makes him both excited and sad. Laxmmi Bomb on Disney+ Hotstar: Akshay Kumar Unveils Intense New Posters Ahead of the Film’s OTT Release (View Pics)

Akshay said, "Aaj mei excited hu iss platform ke liye. But thoda sad bhi hu. After all, movies jo hai woh theatres ka right hai. Lekin current situation mei aapki humari safety zyada zaruri. Aj ke samay mei theatres band hai aur log ghar baith ke ott pe movies dekh rahe hai. Agar mei apne fans ko Disney Hotstar pe apni film dikhake khush kar sakta hu, to mujhe uss baat ki behad khushi hai."

Ajay Devgn, who was also part of the live discussion moderated by Varun Dhawan, spoke about how this will help increase the number of movies and also business. "Itni filmein banti hai, kuch release hoti hai. Kuch nahi ho pati, ladai jhagda hota hai. Kyunki har film theatre mei release ho nahi sakti. There are only 52 weeks. To ladai jhagda hota hai for theatre release. Ab balance milega. Usse kya hoga industry mei aur zyada filmein banegi. There are only 52 weeks in a year. We can make different films now. We are just growing," says Devgn.

While the dates are still unknown, these movies will definitely get a lot of traction on the platforms.

