New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Actor Janhvi Kapoor and Boman Irani's son-director Kayoze Irani have just reignited rumours of their collaboration for a rom-com project.

Taking to her Instagram story, Janhvi shared a collage picture featuring herself twinning and posing all smiles with Irani.

Also Read | Ek Villain Returns: Disha Patani Wraps Up Shooting of Her Film, Shares a Picture With Team!.

The duo could be seen wearing black outfits. Janhvi is sitting on a sofa while Irani is standing behind her. "@KayozeIrani Cute Of Us," the 'Roohi' actor wrote alongside the picture.

Irani also re-shared Janhvi's post on his Instagram story.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 15’s Afsana Khan Ties Knot With Beau Saajz in a Grand Wedding Ceremony in Chandigarh (View Pics).

The recent post of the two has reignited past rumours of the two collaborating on an emotional rom-com project for Dharma Productions.

Kayoze Boman Irani has directed the Netflix release 'Ajeeb Dastaans' and is known for his performance as 'Sudo' Sodabottleopenerwala in his debut film 'Student Of The Year'. He has been an assistant director in several Dharma films since his debut.

On the other hand, Janhvi has a series of projects lined up. She will be next seen in Sidharth Sengupta's 'Good Luck Jerry' which is a remake of the Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila starring Nayanthara.

She also has 'Dostana 2' in the pipeline. The film will also star debutante Lakshya. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)