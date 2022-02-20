Actress Disha Patani has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film Ek Villain Returns. She took to her Instagram story, to announce the same. She shared a picture of herself with her team. Along with it, she wrote: "It's a wrap #ekvillainreturns" Ek Villain Returns: John Abraham, Disha Patani’s Film To Release on Theatres on July 8, 2022!

Starring a powerful ensemble cast including John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria, Ek Villain Returns is jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms. The film is a sequel to the 2014 blockbuster Ek Villain, which featured Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor.

Disha Patani Instagram Story:

Disha Patani Instagram

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film's cast includes Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham. Disha also has Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Yoddha' in the pipeline.

