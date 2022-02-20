Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 20 (ANI): Punjabi singers Afsana Khan and Saajz tied the knot in Chandigarh on Saturday night.

'Titliaan' hitmaker took to her Instagram handle and dropped many pictures from their wedding.

Also Read | Donald Glover and Atlanta Co-Writers Faces Racial Harassment in London.

She captioned the post as, "Our Happily ever after begins now #afsaajz".

For the occasion, Afsana wore a beautiful pink lehenga. On the other hand, Saajz wore a black sherwani with heavy embroidery paired with a pink turban.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did Shah Rukh Khan Reveal His New Salt-n-Pepper Look With Long Hair? Know the Truth About This Viral Pic.

The newlyweds also chose another set of beautiful outfits for their special occasion.

Afsana opted for an orange embellished lehenga while Saajz wore a white sherwani with an orange turban.

Celebrities like Shefali Bagga, Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz, Himanshi Khurana, Rakhi Sawant, Manmeet Singh, Akshara Singh, Donal Bisht, Yuvika Chaudhary, and Yo Yo Honey Singh among others were present there.

Several videos have been doing the rounds on the internet in which Yo Yo Honey Singh can be seen performing at the wedding.

Prior to the wedding, Afsana had featured in 'Bigg Boss 15'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)