American models Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey, and Hailey Bieber dined together on Tuesday at Giorgio Baldi, California. On Tuesday, the fashionable trio stepped out for dinner at a celebrity hotspot in Santa Monica, as per People. Kendall wore a sheer brown off-the-shoulder fitted top tucked under a high-waisted brown belted leather pencil skirt and tall brown heeled boots to the event. The model and reality star completed her monochrome look with dark nail polish and a large brown scale-leather clutch tucked under her arm, while her hair looked effortlessly cool, swept loosely to the side. New Pics of Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny From Their NYC Date Night Surface Online!

Bieber flaunted her pins in a grey ruched mini dress with draping on one side, black Ferragamo strappy heels, and her favourite YSL black handbag with gold hardware. The model and Rhode's founder added some edge to her evening look with an oversized black leather jacket, which she accessorised with gold hoop earrings and a couple of chain necklaces. Lori wore a glamorous black strapless fitted gown with cut-outs across the middle, and her hair was styled in a slick high bun with gold hoop earrings.

The model and founder of SKN by LH also wore a pair of towering black open-toe heeled sandals, a stack of chunky black bracelets, and a deep-nude glossy lip that complemented her glowing skin. Harvey has remained close to Jenner and Bieber since inviting them to her birthday party in January, where she also celebrated with her boyfriend Damson Idris, as per People. The trio's night out follows Bieber's recent denial of rumours that she and Jenner are feuding. Hailey Bieber Asks Fans To Stop Leaving Mean or Rude Comments on Selena Gomez's Posts.

According to People, fans began to suspect a schism between the model friends last month, when they appeared to have spent separate vacations in the South of France with their friends, except one another. Bieber put those rumours to rest by posting a cute selfie of herself and Jenner relaxing by the pool to her Instagram Story. The photo, which showed them smiling with puppy filters on their faces, was captioned "feuding" and accompanied by heart emojis, implying that they are still as close as ever.