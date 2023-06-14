Hailey Bieber, the 26-year-old model on Tuesday via her Instagram stories urged her followers to refrain from spreading hate through social media platforms. She posted, "If you're leaving mean or rude comments on my behalf on anyone's posts, just know that I don't want that. I never have and never will support or condone hateful, mean, or nasty comments," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Engaging in such behavior does not support me... If you are participating in that, you are contributing to a culture that I want no part of. Bieber concluded her message with a simple request, stating, "Be kind or choose silence." It appears that the model, who is married to Justin Bieber, addressed this statement in response to her followers leaving hurtful messages on Selena Gomez's posts. Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber Opens Up About Her Marriage With Justin Bieber, Calls Him ‘Best Friend in the Entire World’.

