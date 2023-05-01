Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, who have been spotted together on numerous occasions, are rumoured to be dating. The two were spotted together in NYC for which Kendall made heads turn with her sartorial choice. She was seen in a sheer crop top and miniskirt. New pics of the duo show them all smiles as they leave in the same car. Kendall Jenner Opts for Sheer Top and Mini Skirt for Her Date with Bad Bunny in New York! (View Pics).

Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny with Kendall Jenner last night in New York City. 📸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Jia8eGMSyA — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) April 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)