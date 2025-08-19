Washington DC [US], August 19 (ANI): Kevin Costner and Jake Gyllenhaal are set to star in 'Honeymoon with Harry'. Glenn Ficarra and John Requa are on board to direct the project that has a script by Dan Fogelman, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The project has been in the works since 2004. It is based on a then-unpublished novel by Bart Baker, which tells the story of a man (Gyllenhaal) as he decides to go on a honeymoon with his would-be father-in-law (Costner) after his fiancee dies two days before their wedding, as per the outlet.

Also Read | 'If Dog Lovers Care So Much, Let Them Open Their Guest Rooms for Strays', Says Director Ram Gopal Varma Amid Protests Over Supreme Court Order Over Stray Dogs.

Fogelman is producing along with Mike Karz of Gulfstream Pictures. The other producer is Jennifer Salke, the former head of Amazon MGM, who will produce via her newly launched Sullivan Street Productions banner. 'Honeymoon with Harry' will mark Salke's first project with Amazon MGM and her producing debut.

Honeymoon reunites Karz and his Gulfstream Pictures with Amazon MGM, following the recent production of the romantic comedy Upgraded, starring Camila Mendes, and One Fast Move, starring KJ Apa and Eric Dane, for the streamer.

Also Read | Faissal Khan Confirms Brother Aamir Khan Has Child out of Wedlock With British Journalist.

Gyllenhaal was also seen in the remake of Road House, which became one of Amazon's biggest hits ever. A sequel is prepping to shoot later this fall. The actor also starred in Apple TV+'s Presumed Innocent, which put him in the Emmy race this year with a nomination for outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie.

Costner, the Dances with Wolves Oscar winner and former star of Yellowstone, has spent the last several years working on his passion project, Horizon: An American Saga, an ambitious multi-part Western. Only two of the four parts have been made, and only the first one was released, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)